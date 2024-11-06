Marcello’s power choice rocks Big Brother house in tense twist

Housemates are in for a tense night as nominations and a new twist disrupt the calm in the Big Brother house.

With each contestant taking turns in the Diary Room, this week’s nominations wrap up quickly, but the drama is far from over.

Marcello, recently appointed as the final Head of House, is called to the Secret Basement for a pivotal decision.

Big Brother lays out Marcello’s options: “Marcello, as the final Head of House, the power is now truly in your hands. But with serious power comes serious decisions.”

Given the choice between two impactful powers, Marcello is visibly taken aback. “Wow, that is really quite shocking to be honest with you…” he says, contemplating his options to either save an ally or use a killer nomination to target a rival for eviction.

Marcello gives Big Brother his choice, “…A very tough decision Big Brother as you know, all of the people in the house at this point are very very close to me. I do appreciate them… wholeheartedly, and to jeopardise any of their positions at this point is very heartbreaking. But I have to do what I have to do.

“This is Big Brother, and I am Head of House. I think I’ve made my decision. This is how the cookie is gonna crumble.”

Meanwhile, Nathan and Ali retreat to the bedroom for a private chat about alliances and “fakeness” in the house.

Nathan comments, “I think there’s two clear subconscious groups in the house,” which he playfully dubs “The Fake Vanity Bunch.”

The pair share their perceptions about certain housemates, with Ali conceding, “I also think you can like people and still acknowledge that they’re being a bit fake ‘cause they’re playing a game.”

But Nathan is less forgiving, saying, “I’ve hardened towards one in particular.”

He adds: “I’d probably say I dislike, actually I’d use the word dislike… yeah.”

In a lighter moment, Ali teases Baked Potato in the storage room about her connection with Nathan, hinting at future family introductions.

Laughing but slightly anxious, Baked Potato admits, “Oh yeah yeah yeah, no definitely, definitely. And I am very very worried about that.”

Politics may play a role in her nerves as she explains her mother’s strong political beliefs, which contrast sharply with Nathan’s. “It’s a hard sell,” she concludes, leaving their relationship status somewhat in question.

With Marcello’s major decision looming and house tensions simmering, the latest events have left viewers eager to see the consequences for the group.

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.