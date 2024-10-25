Third housemate evicted from Big Brother 2024

A third housemate has been voted off from Big Brother 2024 in tonight’s live results show (25 October).

Izaaz has been voted out of the house after facing the public vote against Khaled, Marcello and Nathan.

This week, Housemates nominated in pairs assigned by Heads of House Ali and Dean, who were immune from eviction and therefore couldn’t be nominated.

The pairs included Ali & Dean, Baked Potato & Sarah, Emma & Thomas, Hanah & Lily, Izaaz & Nathan, Khaled & Marcello, and Martha & Segun.

Pairs Hanah & Lily and Izaaz & Nathan received the most nominations from their fellow Housemates that week.

Hanah & Lily had received three paired nominations from Baked Potato & Sarah, Emma & Thomas, and Izaaz & Nathan, while Izaaz & Nathan had received three paired nominations from Hanah & Lily, Khaled & Marcello, and Martha & Segun. Ali & Dean nominated Khaled & Marcello.

However, Heads of House Ali and Dean had the opportunity to either ‘Save and Replace’ or deliver a ‘Killer Nomination’ – they chose to ‘Save and Replace’ Hanah & Lily, replacing them with Khaled & Marcello.

Voting for this week’s eviction closed in Friday’s live show before hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best revealed the results of the public poll.

AJ and Will will grill the evictee in their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

Elsewhere in Friday’s show, Lily and Thomas made a promise in the Big Brother house, discussing life outside. Lily asked Thomas to promise he wouldn’t get a new girlfriend if he left before her, asserting, “I’m your WAG.” They shared a flirtatious exchange, with Lily asking if she would be his WAG for life.

Later, the housemates played a game that involved choosing between answering spicy questions or taking shots of hot sauce. Lily encouraged Segun to speak up, but he chose hot sauce instead. As the game continued, Khaled selected Lily as one of two people he would send home, leading to playful banter among the housemates.

After the game, Hanah confronted Lily about her interruptions during discussions.

Big Brother continues Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.