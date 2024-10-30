Shock Big Brother eviction sees one housemate booted out the backdoor

In tonight’s episode of Big Brother, Evil Head of House Emma takes charge, delivering tricks, treats, and a shock twist that leaves the house reeling.

Emma, now the Evil Head of House, is summoned to the Diary Room, where she is faced with a Halloween-themed challenge.

Sitting next to a tray of chocolate-covered apples and disguised onions, Big Brother commands her to play a mischievous game.

“Emma, it’s up to you which housemates you give the trick or the treats to,” says Big Brother, prompting Emma to start her evil mission.

First in her sights are Dean and Lily, who unsuspectingly bite into onions instead of apples, much to their shock.

The mood in the house turns tense as Ali, Martha, Thomas, and Khaled are summoned to the garden for the night’s main event—a sinister game of Trick or Treat.

Housemate Nathan, watching from a distance, remarks, “Something is coming, it’s so weird.”

As the group stands under looming pumpkins, Big Brother reveals the true power Emma wields: “Yesterday, Emma didn’t just become Head of House… she became the Evil Head of House.”

With thunder and lightning dramatically sweeping across the garden, it’s revealed that Emma had to nominate four housemates for eviction.

Emma steps forward to explain her choices.

Regarding Martha, she shares: “I felt that rather than owning herself, she tried to push the blame onto Hanah.”

For Ali, she expresses concern over a potential misjudgment: “I think Ali has misjudged somebody… her partner might have shown her that she was wrong about Segun.”

Ali interjects: “I mean, I heard him call me a red witch and a wolf so that’s quite difficult.”

Thomas, she admits, is simply someone she doesn’t connect with, while she points out that Khaled may be too aware of the cameras: “Maybe it’s that model thing.”

The twist hits its peak when Big Brother announces, “Martha, Ali, Thomas, and Khaled—one of you will be evicted… right now.”

Who will leave the Big Brother house tonight? Tune in to find out!

