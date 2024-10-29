Four housemates face secret Big Brother eviction

Four housemates face a secret backdoor eviction on Big Brother this week.

One of Ali, Khaled, Martha and Thomas will be given the boot TONIGHT (29 October), with the result of the eviction broadcast in Wednesday night’s show (30 October).

The four were put up for eviction by Emma, who was made ‘Evil Head Of House’ as part of a week of Halloween twists.

The Big Brother house underwent a major transformation as it was turned into Camp Big Brother for a task that saw the housemates rebranded as Campmates.

They participated in campfire challenges to compete for the title of Head of House.

The atmosphere shifted when Nathan read a spooky passage from the Big Brother storybook, leading to an eerie scene where Ali, in a trance, eliminated Martha, who was deemed unworthy of becoming the new Head of House by Nathan.

The event marked the beginning of Halloweek, with ominous twists to come.

Later, in the garden, Dean and Baked Potato encountered a talking crow, Claire, who had a mission for Dean. The crow asked him to choose two Campmates to “murder” and remove from the running for Head of House.

Dean’s choices of Marcello and Segun caused a stir among the housemates, with one remarking about the presence of “rats” in the house.

Eventually, it was Emma who won the title of Head of House and summoned to Big Brother’s secret basement, where she was told she had become the “evil” Head of House.

Emma reacted: “I’m the least evil person in this house, I’m a f*cking delight Big Brother, why are you making me be evil?”

Despite their protest, the new Head of House was given the sole power to make nominations, adding a sinister twist to their newfound authority.

Emma nominated Ali, Khaled, Martha and Thomas who will face the public vote.

The one with the most votes will be kicked out the backdoor in a surprise eviction.

Big Brother airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. Tune in to Wednesday night’s show to find out who is evicted.