In tonight’s Halloween-themed episode of Big Brother, tensions reach boiling point as housemates are split into two feuding teams.

Fresh from last night’s surprise eviction, the remaining group are split into The Immortal Vampires and The Brave Villagers in a high-stakes shopping task.

“Housemates, a new frightful day has dawned,” Big Brother announced. “The house will be divided into two competing teams… The Immortal Vampires and The Brave Villagers.” At stake? A luxurious shopping budget for the victors, while the losing team faces a rationed diet.

But more than that, the winning team will be the only housemates allowed to nominate this week.

Evil Head of House Emma will become The Head Vampire. She must choose five housemates to join her in her coven of vampires. Emma chooses Ali, Khaled, Thomas, Dean and Segun to become The Immortal Vampires. Nathan, Baked Potato, Hanah, Lily, Marcello and Sarah are The Brave Villagers.

Vampires were restricted to the lair, barred from entering the castle unless invited by a Villager. “We’re a bit wary of Hanah,” Evil Head of House Emma confessed in the Diary Room. “She’s absolutely determined to win the task and defeat us vampires.”

Meanwhile, the rivalry intensifies, with Villagers holding their ground and refusing to let the Vampires enter the living area.

Frustrated, Emma and Ali pressed to gain access, with Emma venting, “Nathan, I promise you, I’m not even joking, why the f**k will you not let us out for a smoke?”

Meanwhile, Ali is speaking to Lily saying, “I saved you last week.”

Emma complains, “It’s not even got f**k all to do with the task. F**king w**ky behaviour. Not even joking, what a load of w**kers you are.”

Her appeal was dismissed, and Big Brother ordered the Vampires back to their lair.

Ali says to The Villagers, “Thanks a lot guys, we’ve missed our chance now. We have to get locked in. You’re inventing rules, Emma’s nearly been crying.”

Nathan tried to respond but Ali has already stormed off, “Ali can I just say, before actually, just to answer back on that one… No, she’s not going to give me the opportunity to answer back on that one.”

In a bloody twist, Vampire Dean and Villager Nathan were summoned to Big Brother’s Dungeon, tasked with spilling “blood” by offering brutally honest critiques of their housemates.

Dean didn’t hold back, calling out Marcello, saying, “I am gonna say Marcello. He is everything I hate in a person on the outside.”

Villagers on the couch looked on, with Hanah remarking, “Oi, this person’s a bit sick, ya know.”

Sarah says, “Dean is out to make enemies today.”

Marcello reacts, “If you ask me a question about myself sometime, you’d be able to find out.”

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.