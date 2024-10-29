Big Brother spoilers! Evil Halloween nomination twist revealed

The Big Brother house has undergone a spooky transformation for this week’s task as it becomes an American-style summer camp, now dubbed “Camp Big Brother.”

Housemates, renamed “Campmates,” take on the roles of jocks and cheerleaders, battling it out in a series of challenges to earn the title of Head of House.

Amidst the autumn leaves and crackling campfire, the Campmates are also in for some Halloween-inspired surprises.

As Nathan reads from the Big Brother storybook, an eerie twist unfolds, awakening a curse that leaves the house bathed in red light.

Ali, seemingly entranced, falls under Big Brother’s spell and marks the unlucky Campmate who will be denied the coveted Head of House position.

Big Brother warns: “This is Big Brother, welcome to Halloweek.”

The spooky theme promises more twists and turns as the week progresses, with curses and shocks looming over the Campmates.

In a lighter, yet equally mysterious moment, Dean and Baked Potato relax in the garden only to be interrupted by the squawk of a crow.

In a Liverpudlian accent, the bird introduces itself as “Claire the crow” and presents Dean with a grim task: “Guess what, you get to tell me the names of two Campmates. I’ll make sure they get eliminated from the game.”

The task leaves Dean with a difficult decision, and tensions rise as the chosen Campmates later react to their potential elimination, with one remarking: “There are rats amongst us.”

Eventually the newly crowned Head of House settles into their role, and Big Brother has a special, sinister task in store.

Summoned to a secret basement, the Head of House is informed that they’ve become the “evil Head of House” for Halloweek, wielding unprecedented power.

Big Brother announces: “As the evil Head of House, you have more power than ever before. You and you alone will be making the nominations.”

The Head of House, reluctant to embrace their new title, exclaims: “I’m the least evil person in this house, I’m a fcking delight Big Brother, why are you making me be evil?”

But as the week unfolds, their decisions will determine the fates of their fellow Campmates.

Who will fall victim to the curse, and who will survive the week in Camp Big Brother?

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.