Ali was crowned the winner of Big Brother 2024, claiming the top spot in the live final with over 50% of the final vote.

With a commanding 51.85% of the public vote, Ali walked away with the coveted title and a life-changing cash prize of £90,000.

The newly released voting stats show it wasn’t a close race, as Ali won over the viewers after weeks of navigating the highs and lows of life in the Big Brother house.

Here’s how the final voting stats looked:

Ali (Winner) – 51.85%

Marcello (Second place) – 20.28%

Emma (Third place) – 12.12%

Hanah (Fourth place) – 8.3%

Nathan (Fifth place) – 3.67%

Segun (Sixth place) – 2.41%

Thomas (Seventh place) – 0.59%

Sarah (Eighth place) – 0.45%

Baked Potato (Ninth place) – 0.33%

This season of Big Brother, airing on ITV2 and ITVX, has cemented its place as a fan-favourite reality series.

The return of this iconic social experiment has been a resounding success, with 96 million streams on ITVX combining Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, and the companion show Late & Live.

ITV has already confirmed that Celebrity Big Brother will return next year.

The spin-off will feature a brand-new group of famous housemates stepping into the Big Brother house to entertain viewers in 2025.

Meanwhile another series of Big Brother has also been confirmed.

Applications are now open for the next civilian series of Big Brother, set to air in autumn 2025.

If you think you can handle the pressure, drama, and challenges of the original reality TV show, head to BigBrother.com to apply.

For now, fans can relive the drama by catching up on Big Brother and Late & Live on ITVX.