Big Brother 2024 winner crowned in live final

The nation has spoken, and the winner of Big Brother 2024 has been crowned.

In tonight’s thrilling Big Brother: Live Final, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best revealed that Ali had triumphed over their housemates, winning the life-changing cash prize of £90,000.

After a series packed with drama, alliances, and unforgettable moments, Ali now holds the title of reigning champion in ITV’s rebooted version of the iconic social experiment.

Ali’s victory capped off a dramatic series, with Marcello finishing as the series runner-up and Emma taking third place.

Hanah, Nathan, and Segun rounded out the top six, finishing in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

This year’s Big Brother continued its immense popularity on ITV2 and ITVX, with the show and its companion content, including Big Brother: Late & Live and the iconic 24-hour live stream, amassing an incredible 96 million streams on ITVX.

Exciting news lies ahead, as ITV recently confirmed the return of Celebrity Big Brother in 2025.

Airing on ITV1 and ITVX, the celebrity edition will feature a brand-new batch of famous faces taking on life in the Big Brother house.

Meanwhile, applications are now open for the next civilian series of Big Brother, set to air in 2025. Think you have what it takes to survive the challenges, twists, and drama? Visit BigBrother.com to apply.

If you missed any of the action, Big Brother and its companion show, Late & Live, are available to stream now on ITVX.

In the final episode, to celebrate making it to the final, Big Brother threw finalists Ali, Emma, Hanah, Marcello, Nathan and Segun a dinner party.

Nathan said: “I’ve come in here expecting to not really get on with anyone; I’ve ended up really liking everyone… I couldn’t have wished for anything more.”

Ali commented: “…I’m so so grateful to be here at the final table and to have gone through everything that I’ve gone through with you guys. Whatever happens now, I feel like a winner, so thank you.”

Marcello said: “…You’ve made me feel comfortable, you’ve made me feel at home, and you’ve all been a very special part of this journey. Thank you very much.”

Hanah enthused: “You know, I came in here knowing who I am. Yeah, I knew I was a drama queen, I knew I was funny, and I f**king loved it if I’m being honest with you. It was all me…”

Segun said: “My time in the house has been amazing. Finding brothers in here, finding family, Hanah as well. Love you sis…10/10 experience.”

Emma said: “I’ll never forget this experience; I will still remember this ‘til the day I die. We’re all winners and I feel so so grateful to have had the opportunity to ever be in the House. Thank you, Big Brother.”