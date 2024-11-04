Big Brother’s flower show blooms into house drama

In tonight’s episode of Big Brother, the housemates connect with their “inner plants” as they compete in the “Big Brother Nature” flower show.

Big Brother instructs them, “You’ll compete in Big Brother Nature’s flower show to gain the coveted prize of Best in Show. The plant that wins…will win a luxurious afternoon garden tea party.”

As Head of House, Emma is assigned as Head Gardener, and she quickly picks Baked Potato as her assistant, declaring, “I think I would like Baked Potato to be my Groundskeeper. I think she will judge fairly, she’s loyal, and she’s just lovely.”

Together, the duo goes to the greenhouse where they categorise each housemate as a different type of plant, ranging from weeds to roses, each label stirring some house tensions.

Emma is not afraid to make bold decisions, starting with Nathan, whom she describes as a “stinging nettle” because, as she explains, “stinging nettles are hard to get close to and have poisonous opinions. He is without a doubt, the stingiest nettle in the house.”

With the ivy’s being chosen as the Housemates that sit on the fence the most, Segun and Thomas are tasked with getting off the fence.

Big Brother says: “Thomas, get off the fence and tell us which Housemate you think is the biggest game player?”

Thomas says: “The person I believe is the biggest game player is Nathan and I believe his actions have been disgusting throughout the house recently, I feel that he’s played into everyone’s emotions and being a truly revealing character as the weeks go on.”

Meanwhile, Sarah stands alone as the rose and is tasked with offering each housemate advice on how to become more like her designated flower.

In a candid moment with Khaled, she comments, “If you spent less time looking in the mirror and more time looking inward, who knows what it could be.

“You obviously know you’re very good looking, but every now and again you come down from your ivory tower and spend some time with us peasants down here… you might learn a thing or two.”

Khaled, however, doesn’t seem to take Sarah’s remarks lightly.

Later, in the kitchen, Sarah tries to engage with him, asking, “Are you alright? You’re very quiet.”

Khaled tersely responds, “Bit of distance,” catching Sarah off guard. “Is it me?” she asks, to which he replies, “I’d just chill for a bit, nothing deep man but just, it’s one of them.”

Feeling unsettled, Sarah pulls Emma aside, confiding, “Khaled is really pssed off.”

Emma, attempting to soothe her friend, responds, “I think it’s more on Khaled than it is on you. Everyone knows your heart’s in the right place. I don’t think it was that bad, maybe it touched a nerve.”

As the flower show winds down, Big Brother prompts Head Gardener Emma and Groundskeeper Baked Potato to choose the group that has “grown the most and turned over a new leaf,” awarding them the coveted afternoon tea party.

Will Sarah and Khaled be able to put their differences aside and move forward, or is this rift just the beginning?

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.