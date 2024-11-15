The final day in the Big Brother 2024 house

After six thrilling weeks, the Big Brother 2024 Housemates have reached the end of their journey.

To mark the occasion, finalists Ali, Emma, Hanah, Marcello, Nathan, and Segun were treated to an elegant dinner party, reflecting on their time in the House and the experiences that brought them to the finale.

Nathan shared, “I’ve come in here expecting to not really get on with anyone; I’ve ended up really liking everyone… I couldn’t have wished for anything more.”

Ali echoed the sentiment, adding, “Whatever happens now, I feel like a winner, so thank you.” Marcello, despite past tensions, expressed gratitude, saying, “You’ve made me feel comfortable, you’ve made me feel at home, and you’ve all been a very special part of this journey.”

As the evening unfolded, Segun praised the family-like bond forged in the House, Hanah revelled in staying true to herself, and Emma reflected on the unforgettable nature of the experience, proclaiming, “We’re all winners.”

However, the celebrations turned tense when Ali and Marcello’s fragile truce unravelled and with heated words exchanged, does this mean their relationship is well and truly over?

With emotions running high, who will be crowned the winner of Big Brother 2024?

Find out TONIGHT as AJ Odudu and Will Best reveal the champion during the live final.

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.