Fifth housemate voted off Big Brother in latest live show

A fifth housemate has been evicted from Big Brother 2024 in the latest live show on Friday.

The latest episode saw the second exit this week as a round of face to face nominations were followed by a flash public vote.

It was Dean who was voted off Big Brother after facing eviction against Hanah, Lily and Marcello.

This week has seen a number of Halloween twists for the housemates.

Most recently, the group were split into the Vampires and the Villagers who went head to head in a series of challenges.

The Vampires were the winning team and were rewarded with a luxury shopping budget, while the losers were left with only basic rations. However, if any member of the losing team ate anything from the luxury budget, the entire house would revert to basic rations, with all luxury items confiscated.

Then, Big Brother announced, “Housemates, that is not all. Vampires, as the winners of this week’s shopping task, you have also earned the most powerful gift of all: the power to nominate. Vampires, only you have the power to nominate. And one final thing – nominations will be face to face, and they are happening right now.”

It was time for face-to-face nominations. Vampires Dean, Ali, Emma, Khaled, Thomas, and Segun each had to carefully and secretly select two housemates to nominate.

Picking housemate pictures from an envelope, they showed the group and explained their reasons behind each choice.

Hanah, Lily, Marcello, and Nathan received the most nominations.

At the end of nominations, Big Brother announced, “Emma, stand up. As you know, the head of house has the power to influence nominations…” She was given the option of saving or replacing someone, or a killer nomination.

Emma chose to save and replace, switching Nathan with Dean.

Dean therefore faced the public vote alongside Hanah, Lily and Marcello.

Elsewhere, Ali and Dean spoke about Nathan in the garden.

Ali said, “I feel icky about Nathan. I wanna trust him because he’s my friend, but stuff in here makes you doubt stuff.”

Dean responded, “The way he acted in this task has made me think differently.”

Dean continued, “What I don’t understand is why there’s no backlash when we got backlash. If I’m being honest, I feel numb, and I do feel we’re being picked off… I don’t trust them. I thought they were my friends.”

Big Brother continues Sunday at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.