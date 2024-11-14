Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother renewed for 2025

Big Brother is officially coming back for a third season on ITV in 2025, with a fresh season of Celebrity Big Brother lined up for the spring.

As Big Brother celebrates its 25th anniversary since debuting in the UK, the original reality series continues to draw massive attention.

This year’s Big Brother series wraps up on Friday (15th November) with a live finale where viewers will choose the latest winner of the life-changing cash prize.

In early 2025, a new group of celebrities will move into the iconic Big Brother house, sparking anticipation for another round of Celebrity Big Brother.

The star-studded season will air across ITV1 and ITVX.

Following this, ITV2 and ITVX will host a third series of Big Brother, with applications for civilian hopefuls now open at BigBrother.com.

Since its triumphant ITV revival in 2023, the Big Brother franchise has attracted a massive following. With almost 100 million streams on ITVX, viewers have flocked to catch Big Brother’s Live Stream, the Late & Live companion show, and every major moment of drama and excitement that has defined the series.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions said: “Big Brother programming has firmly established itself across ITV’s platforms and become a favourite with our viewers. Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX.

“We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the House doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025 which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments.”

Katy Manley, Managing Director of producers Initial, added: “We are so excited to be coming back with more Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother. Both series have really resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to make more. As always, viewers can look forward to Big Brother keeping Housemates – celebrities and civilians alike – on their toes.”