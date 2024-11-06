Five Big Brother housemates face DOUBLE eviction (POLL)

Five housemates are on the chopping block in this week’s live double eviction on Big Brother.

Ali, Baked Potato, Emma, Khaled, and Lily will face the public vote and two will get the boot in Friday night.

In Wednesday night’s episode, the housemates each nominated in the Diary Room.

Ali, Emma, Khaled, Lily and Thomas received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Lily received six nominations from Emma, Hanah, Khaled, Marcello, Segun and Thomas. Ali received four nominations from Emma, Hanah, Marcello and Segun. Emma received three nominations from Ali, Hanah and Thomas. Khaled received three nominations from Baked Potato, Lily and Sarah. Meanwhile, Thomas received two nominations from Baked Potato and Lily.

However, Head of House Marcello was given the opportunity to either ‘Save and Replace’ or deliver a ‘Killer Nomination’.

Marcello reacted: “Wow, that is really quite shocking to be honest with you…”

Big Brother told him: “Head of House Marcello, it’s decision time. You can either save an ally and replace them with anyone you like, or you can take aim at a rival and use the killer nomination to put them up for eviction. Which power will you choose?”

Marcello chose to save Thomas and replaced him with Baked Potato.

Marcello gave Big Brother his choice, “…A very tough decision Big Brother as you know, all of the people in the house at this point are very very close to me. I do appreciate them… wholeheartedly, and to jeopardise any of their positions at this point is very heartbreaking. But I have to do what I have to do.

“This is Big Brother, and I am Head of House. I think I’ve made my decision. This is how the cookie is gonna crumble.”

The eviction vote is now open on the Big Brother app, giving fans the chance to decide which two housemates will leave.

On Friday night, the tension will reach a peak with AJ Odudu and Will Best returning for Big Brother: Late & Live, where the two evicted housemates will give their first live interview.

Don’t miss the live drama as it unfolds – and make sure to cast your vote for who you want to see evicted from the house.