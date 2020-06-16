Big Brother's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton are still together 14 years on

Remember Big Brother couple Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton? They're still together 14 years on.

Grace - who famously got booed out of the house back in 2006 - struck up a relationship with Mikey during BB7.

And more than a decade on from the Channel 4 series that also brought us Nikki Grahame and Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, they're still together.

The pair appeared on ITV's Loose Women recently to talk about their decade plus long romance.

Reflecting on their time on Big Brother, Mikey said: “There was an immediate attraction.

"I would be lying if I said yes that is the girl I am going to marry.

"When is saw her I thought wow this will be a fantastic summer.”

Grace added: “It was kind of like a holiday romance. We just enjoyed it really and everything we did since then has felt right for us.”

They now have a family with three children - Allegra, Spencer and Georgiana.

The couple, who married in 2009, went on to set up a successful dance school business.

Meanwhile, Grace and Mikey aren't the only Big Brother couple to welcome children.

Former Big Brother housemates Louise Cliffe and Stuart Pilkington had their first child in 2017.

Louise appeared on Series 12 of Big Brother in 2011 while Stu was a housemate back in Series 9 of 2008.

The couple revealed their son Eli in a post on Instagram.

"Our son Eli Mark Pilkington born the 1st of March at 3.30pm," Louise wrote. "We can't put into words how much we love him already or the emotions we went through.

"The hardest day of my life was also the best day of my life. Thank you to Stu Pilkington for looking after me and supporting me.

"Welcome to the world my beautiful son."

Meanwhile, 2015 Big Brother housemate Harry Amelia gave birth to a child with fellow housemate Nick Henderson, although the couple are no longer together.

PICTURE: Instagram/@grace_adams_short