Louis Walsh and Rebekah Vardy tipped for Celebrity Big Brother cast

ITV executives are reportedly assembling a substantial £2 million fund to secure big names for Celebrity Big Brother.

The show, previously broadcast on Channel 4 and Channel 5, is set for a prime-time revival on ITV1 in March.

Rumours are circulating that Louis Walsh, the former X Factor judge, is in discussions to join the show.

Other notable names apparently being considered include Rebekah Vardy, known for her recent ‘Wagatha Christie’ court case with Coleen Rooney.

A TV insider shared with The Sun: “The team behind the programme are being clever about the kind of celebs they’re considering.

“They don’t just want big names in there — they want stars who will bring something truly intriguing.”

The source said the goal is to match the success of I’m A Celebrity, which similarly places celebrities in a confined environment under public scrutiny.

More rumoured names for the Celebrity Big Brother cast include scandal-hit TV presenter Phillip Schofield, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and reality star Joey Essex

As of now, no housemates have been officially confirmed, and a CBB spokesperson has declined to comment on the matter.

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother is expected to launch in March on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Alongside the main show, spin-off Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will air nightly on ITV2 and ITVX, giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive content.

Just like the recent reboot, the celebs will face weekly nominations and challenging tasks, all under the watchful eye of constant camera surveillance. Who will charm the nation, endure till the end, and emerge victorious as the winner?