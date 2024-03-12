Jedward blast Louis Walsh after Celebrity Big Brother comments

Jedward have hit back at Louis Walsh after he branded them “vile” on Celebrity Big Brother.

Advertisements

In a candid chat on the latest episode of Big Brother, Louis boasted how he had made £5 million from the singing twins on The X Factor in 2009.

He then went on to brand the duo “vile” but said they made “good TV”.

Responding on social media, Jedward wrote on their Twitter page: “Louis Walsh is a cold hearted b*****d who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died”

Branding Louis a “evil manipulator”, they added in a series of messages: “What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?”

They then posted: “Girls aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Louis joined Sharon Osbourne for a chat about their careers

Advertisements

When asked who the best people they’ve worked with in the past are, Louis said: “Westlife never let me down, they’re still working, they’re always great.”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne rips into James Corden on Celebrity Big Brother

Looking at Sharon, he said to her “Ozzy Osbourne?” As she agreed: “Ozzy of course, Jeff Lynne, brilliant. Oh, Lemmy! Loved, loved Lemmy”

Louis continued: “Girls Aloud did great songs, Nadine is a great singer.”

Speaking of the housemates he thinks have the X Factor, Louis listed: “Bradley- definitely, Ekin-Su – probably, and Zeze.”

Advertisements

But it appears that Louis doesn’t think all of the housemates have what it takes, revealing of Fern: “I don’t think she’s right… for the girl group and she’s older.” Before adding: “We’re gonna put her in the back”

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.