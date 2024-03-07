Sharon Osbourne rips into James Corden on Celebrity Big Brother

Sharon Osbourne has taken aim at James Corden in a candid chat on Celebrity Big Brother

Speaking with Louis Walsh, Sharon spoke about life with celebs in LA.

She shared: “James Corden… I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes’ and he goes ‘Yes, Stella McCartney’ and I’m like ‘I didn’t ask you who made them I just said I like your shoes.

“But he constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Sharon continued: “When he got to America he played the LA game really well.”

Louis then chimed in: “Kissing all the right people, Anna Wintour and all that.”

Sharon added: “She loves him, but who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s the C-word.”

Louis said: “And Ellen DeGeneres, she’s just as bad,” to which Sharon pretended to be sick.

Elsewhere in the Celebrity Big Brother house yesterday, the housemates nominated for the first time.

In a first teaser, it has been revealed that Louis voted for Bradley Riches to face eviction while Fern Britton has nominated Ekin-Su.

The full nominations will play out in tonight’s latest highlights episode.

Those who get the most nominations will face the public vote alongside Gary Goldsmith who has been put up for eviction by Sharon.

Celebrity Big Brother continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.

The first eviction airs live on Friday night, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.