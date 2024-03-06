Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother as one housemate is put up for eviction.

Lauren shares a story with Louis

Lauren speaks with Louis in the bedroom and says: “I’ll tell you a great story.”

Lauren adds: “I was 23 and I lived in London and I was going out with this playboy.”

Lauren says: “I was at the VIP table drinking champagne and Simon [Cowell] was there and he worked for RCA records at the time. He came over to give me his card. I had a gold dress on, dancing on the table. He wanted to make me famous as a singer.”

Louis asks: “He fancied you?”

Lauren says: “Probably.”

Lauren then says: “I’m in Barbados and I got married there. I’m walking down the beach with my ex-husband and he’s [Simon] at Sandy Lane with Sinitta. He looks at me and goes ‘Lauren Stone, how are the devil are you? Are you still dancing on those tables?”

David, Gary and Zeze sit down with Sharon ahead of her big decision

Sharon’s big decision is looming and each of the Housemates in the danger zone heads to her lair for a conversation with her.

First is Gary and Sharon says: “So, we’re going to have a nice little chat Gary. Tell me why did you accept the offer to come into the house?”

Gary says: “It does bother me what the public perception of me is. The black sheep of the family. I’m a normal bloke. It just so happens that my niece married Will.”

Next, Sharon speaks with David.

Sharon says: “When I first met you and I saw you with no trousers on, I was quite shocked. And then when we got talking, I realised it’s your thing. Not that I’m a prude because I’m not.”

Sharon adds: “What did you feel like when you found out you were in the ring of fire?”

David says: “I wasn’t shocked at all because I’ve had this quite a lot in my life. On first impressions, people are a bit like ‘woo, he’s just dying for attention’ when that is just not the case.”

Finally, Zeze heads to Sharon’s lair for a chat with her.

Sharon says: “Zeze, I want to get to know you better.”

Zeze says: “I get a lot of backlash online because I say how I feel.”

Sharon says: “What do you hope will come from this show?”

Zeze adds: “I think it’s more about people seeing a different side of me. People think I’m this hard-headed person.”

Marisha and Ekin-Su talk relationships

Ekin-Su says: “They always say to me that the man should be more into the woman. Is that true?… That’s the mistake I made.”

Marisha says: “You were more into him? What made you quit your relationship?”

Ekin-Su says: “I think so… Let’s just say he hurt me.”

Sharon makes her decision as one housemate is nominated

Big Brother soon gathers the Housemates in the living area while Sharon is in the Diary Room.

Big Brother says: “It’s now time to decide which one of these Housemates will face the public vote which could lead to their eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house.”

Sharon says: “The Housemate that I nominate is Gary.”

Sharon soon returns to the house but how will Gary react to the news? And what were Sharon’s reasons for nominating him?

Celebrity Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.