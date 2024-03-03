Sharon Osbourne’s shocking Celebrity Big Brother fee ‘revealed’

Sharon Osbourne is set to make a dazzling return to UK television on Celebrity Big Brother this month.

She’s set to reunite with fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh on the line up for the new series, launching Monday night on ITV1.

However Sharon won’t be a permanent housemate like Louis, with claims that the fee she demanded for the whole series was ‘too much’.

So instead, she’ll join the show as a temporary house guest while taking home a reported £100,000 a day .

A source told The Sun: “Bosses did all they could to get Sharon and finally reached a deal she’s happy with.

“Sharon will inject enough drama but without her original price tag that was just not feasible.

“Producers cannot wait to see her reunite with Louis and know that it will be TV gold.”

Also rumoured for the cast are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, known from Love Island; Levi Roots, famed for his Reggae Reggae Sauce pitch on Dragons’ Den and Nikita Kuzmin, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer.

They’re joined by Bradley Riches, actor from Netflix’s Heartstopper; Marisha Wallace, West End and Broadway star; David Potts, known from Ibiza Weekender; Colson Smith, Coronation Street actor; Fern Britton, former This Morning host; Lauren Simon, from The Real Housewives of Cheshire; Gary Goldsmith, notable as the uncle to the Princess of Wales.

Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere at 9PM, Monday, 4 March on ITV1 and ITVX, promising viewers a season filled with unexpected developments, star-studded performances, and, undoubtedly, television gold.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the live show, as well as nightly spin-off Late & Live.

There will also be live feed direct from the house on ITVX each evening.