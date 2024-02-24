Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne ‘join Celebrity Big Brother line up’

Former X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne are set to team up for Celebrity Big Brother.

The pair are BOTH set to enter the iconic BBUK house when the brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother launches next month.

ITV executives are reportedly assembling a substantial £2 million fund to secure big names for the reboot.

The show, previously broadcast on Channel 4 and Channel 5, is set for a prime-time revival on ITV1 from 4 March..

Rumours have long circulated that Louis Walsh, the former X Factor judge, is in discussions to join the show.

And now it’s claimed that fellow X Factor star Sharon Osbourne will join him.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Landing Sharon is a huge coup for the series, especially as she has such a strong on-screen partnership with Louis.

“She isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind and has a wealth of showbiz stories up her sleeves.”

Other names rumoured for the Celebrity Big Brother line up currently include Love Islander Ekin-Su, Reggae Reggae Sauce icon Levi Roots, Dancing On Ice pro Matt Evers, TV host Fern Britton, reality star Lauren Simon, TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett and ex-Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn.

As of now, no housemates have been officially confirmed, and a CBB spokesperson has declined to comment on the matter.

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother will begin live on Monday, 4 March on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Alongside the main show, spin-off Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will air nightly on ITV2 and ITVX, giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive content. Plus, there will be live streaming.

Just like the recent reboot, the celebs will face weekly nominations and challenging tasks, all under the watchful eye of constant camera surveillance. Who will charm the nation, endure till the end, and emerge victorious as the winner?