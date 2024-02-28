The line up of who’s doing Celebrity Big Brother has reportedly been revealed ahead of Monday’s live launch.

A new line up of Celebrity Big Brother contestants is set to enter the iconic BBUK house this year as the show returns, this time on ITV1.

Celebrity Big Brother will start on 4 March with a live launch. While ITV are not confirming who is in Celebrity Big Brother, we now have a fully ‘leaked’ line up.

Here’s a run down of who is said to be heading into the house…

Rumoured Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line up

Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Love Island ©ITV

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house following her shock split from boyfriend and co-star Davide Sanclimenti.

Since leaving the villa in 2022, Ekin-Su has also appeared on Dancing On Ice and The Traitors USA.

Louis Walsh

Former X Factor judge and record label boss Louis Walsh is said to be another name in the frame for CBB’s cast.

A source told The Sun: “Louis is just the kind of figure they want in the house — someone with serious life experience who not only has something to say, but isn’t afraid to say it.”

Sharon Osbourne

Alongside Louis, fellow X Factor star Sharon Osbourne is also set to join the show.

However, it’s claimed she won’t be a fully fledged housemate. Instead Sharon will reportedly join the show temporarily shortly after launch as a special ‘house guest’.

Levi Roots

Levi Roots gained fame for his 2007 appearance on Dragons’ Den where he pitched his Reggae Reggae Sauce. His successful pitch led to his jerk barbecue sauce being stocked in Sainsbury’s, making him a household name.

Now 65, Levi has appeared on several cooking TV shows, including BBC’s Ready Steady Cook.

Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita Kuzmin. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Nikita Kuzmin is best known as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

He has been partnered with presenter Tilly Ramsay, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and, most recently, West End star Layton Williams.

Bradley Riches

Actor Bradley Riches is best known for playing James McEwan in Netflix series Heartstopper.

Marisha Wallace

Marisha Wallace is a West End and Broadway star. She has gained recognition for her roles in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

Most recently, she’s been captivating audiences as Miss Adelaide at The Bridge Theatre, a performance that has earned her a nomination for Best Musical Performance at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

David Potts

David Potts

Reality regular David Potts rose to fame on ITV2 series Ibiza Weekender. Since then, he’s appeared on show including The Big Celebrity Detox, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebs Go Dating.

Colson Smith

The Games. Pictured: Colson Smith. Copyright ITV

Actor Colson Smith is best known for his role of Craig Tinker on ITV soap Coronation Street. He has appeared on the show for more than a decade. In 2022, Colson took part in the ITV reality series The Games.

Fern Britton

Fern Britton. Picture: ITV

Fern Britton is a TV host who fronted This Morning for a decade before she was replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2009.

In 2012, she competed on Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Lauren Simon

Reality star Lauren Simon is best known for her appearances on the reality series The Real Housewives of Cheshire. She. has been on the cast of the ITVBe reality series since it first launched in 2015.

Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith, uncle to the Princess of Wales, has reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother on ITV, finalising a lucrative contract after extensive discussions.

Known for his outspoken nature and close ties to the royal family, Gary’s participation is considered one of the most controversial signings for the show.

Matt Evers

Matt Evers is a former Dancing On Ice professional skater. Matt made an emotional exit from Dancing on Ice ahead of its latest series after an impressive 15-year run.

He is now rumoured to be in talks with ITV for the much-anticipated reboot of Celebrity Big Brother.

Sarah Jayne Dunn

Ex-Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn appeared on the Channel 4 soap between 1996 and 2021 before being controversially axed from the show.

Sarah has also appeared on BBC series Doctors, BBC Three’s Drop Dead Gorgeous and 2008 film The Dark Knight.

A drag queen

Finally, it’s claimed that show bosses are in talks with a number of stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race to become a housemate.

According to reports, Bimini, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Tayce are all in the running to enter the house.

Celebrity Big Brother will launch live on ITV1 and ITVX on 4 March 2024.