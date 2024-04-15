Red Dwarf could be set for another TV comeback, almost five years since the last outing.

Launched by the BBC in 1988, Red Dwarf was created by Rob Grant and Doug Naylor. Originally a radio sketch, the show evolved into a series about Dave Lister, the last human alive, stranded three million years into deep space.

After originally airing on BBC Two between 1988 and 1999, a reboot began on UKTV’s Dave in 2009. The show last aired a one-off special in 2020 while it’s last full series was in 2017.

Now show star Robert Llewellyn has teased another potential comeback.

Asked if there would be more from the show, he shared: “I am not at liberty to say… which is such a giveaway!

“I didn’t think we were meant to tell anyone and I don’t think we are, but Craig [Charles] was telling everyone yesterday… but it’s not impossible.

“It’s not confirmed. But it’s not impossible that we will be making a further Red Dwarf experience.”

So there’s hope yet for fans wanting more of Red Dwarf – watch this space for the latest on what’s planned!

Robert stars in the show as Kryten alongside Craig Charles’ Lister and Chris Barrie’s Rimmer

They were joined by Danny John-Jules as the Cat and a huge array of guest stars. To date, more than 70 episodes have been made.

Red Dwarf overcame its initial budget constraints and special effects limitations, captivating audiences with its sharp wit and sci-fi parodies to become a cult classic.

You can watch all episodes and specials of the show via UKTV Player.