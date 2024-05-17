Giovanni Pernice is reportedly set to leave Strictly Come Dancing as a pro dancer.

The 33-year-old is said to have informed friends that he is quitting the popular dance show after initiating negotiations for another series.

The BBC was reportedly keen to continue working with Giovanni, who has been a staple on the show since 2015.

Giovanni – (C) BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron

According to The Sun, an internal memo of this year’s professional dancers has been circulated without Giovanni’s name, hinting at his potential departure.

Sources close to Giovanni revealed that he is seeking a fresh start on other TV shows, following tensions with Amanda Abbington, his celebrity partner from last year.

Amanda quit the show in October after a series of disputes left her in tears, subsequently taking legal advice over her time in the competition.

Additional claims from other celebrity partners have since emerged, further complicating Giovanni’s position on the show.

A source shared: “Gio feels the scrutiny on him has become too much, and now is the time to make a fresh start.

“He wants to focus on other TV projects and feels he’s achieved all he can on Strictly, having won the trophy back in 2021 and reaching the final an unprecedented four times.”

Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

Giovanni has been a fan favourite since joining the show, reaching the final in his first year with actress Georgia May Foote and winning in 2021 with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

He recently defended his training methods, stating that Amanda Abbington could have reached the final if she had stayed.

“I am a perfectionist, 100 per cent, but it comes from a perspective of caring,” Giovanni explained in a podcast two months ago. “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she (Amanda) could have gone all the way.”

No official announcement has been made by the BBC yet, with the full list of professional dancers expected to be released later this year.

The BBC said: “The Professional Dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will be announced in due course.”

Strictly Come Dancing will air in the autumn on BBC One.