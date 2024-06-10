Get ready for a spectacular series as Strictly Come Dancing turns 20!

Tess Daly, who has been with the show since it first aired in 2004, will once again co-host alongside the ever-faithful Claudia Winkleman.

The judges’ desk will see the return of the fantastic foursome: Queen of Latin Shirley Ballas, the magnificent Motsi Mabuse, the fab-u-lous Craig Revel-Horwood, and the always effervescent Anton Du Beke.

On the dancefloor, our incredible professional dancers are set to dazzle us with their extraordinary talent and choreography.

We’ll see performances from Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Vito Coppola.

It means Giovanni Pernice is officially out of the show.

Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to phenomenal musical backdrops from Dave Arch and his wonderful band, amazing singers, unforgettable group routines, and world-class music acts.

There will also be theme weeks and the much-anticipated trip to the iconic Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, said: “This year Strictly marks two decades of entertaining the nation, and we will be back with a bang in September as we celebrate in style with our incredible team both on and off screen.”

In addition to all this, there’s a special 20th birthday treat: an unmissable one-off programme on BBC One and iPlayer.

This show promises a journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment, featuring iconic performances and heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges.

As always, Strictly Come Dancing will bring joy, laughter, and a touch of magic to our Saturday and Sunday nights as the latest series airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Further details, including the brand-new celebrity contestants for 2024, will be announced soon.