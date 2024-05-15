Strictly Come Dancing to celebrate 20 years with special show

Strictly Come Dancing will celebrate two decades of glitz, glamour and memorable moves with a special episode coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Advertisements

The one-off show promises a journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment featuring iconic performances and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges.

Since the first episode debuted on BBC One on the evening of Saturday 15 May 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has gone on to not only become a critically acclaimed and multi-award winning hit – with the most recent win coming at the weekend as the show won in the Best Entertainment category for the third time at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – but it has also become a global phenomenon.

The programme will showcase why Strictly Come Dancing has captured the hearts of the nation for the past 20 years as one of the BBC’s best known and well-loved programmes, with the most recent series once again confirmed as the BBC’s biggest Entertainment title.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “Strictly Come Dancing is more than just a TV show, it has become an integral part of British culture, bringing families together and inspiring viewers of all ages to embrace the joy of dance.

“Throughout its 20-year history, the show has launched careers, sparked trends, and touched the hearts of millions with its dazzling performances, emotional journeys, and unforgettable moments and we will be showcasing it all in this very special programme.”

More details, including broadcast information for this special on-off programme, will be confirmed in due course.