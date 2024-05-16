Dalgliesh is officially returning for a brand new season!

The hit crime drama TV series is based on the Adam Dalgliesh novels by PD James. It airs on Channel 5 here in the UK and on Acorn TV in the United States.

Three more novels have been adapted for the new season, with each novel presented over two one-hour episodes. Bertie Carvel, known from The Crown, Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, and Doctor Foster, returns as Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh in all six episodes.

The series unfolds at the dawn of Thatcher’s tenure, with Commander Dalgliesh tackling three complex murder cases:

In Death in Holy Orders, Dalgliesh is summoned to a secluded seminary beside a stormy lake, where a horrific murder has occurred. With almost everyone at the seminary having a grievance against the deceased, Dalgliesh and DS Tarrant delve into a tangled web of motives to identify the murderer.

Dalgliesh first look. Credit: Christopher Barr

In Cover Her Face, the investigation takes Dalgliesh to the Essex residence of the affluent Mehta family, who have significant governmental ties. Assisted by local detective Clive Roscoe, Dalgliesh reconstructs the events leading up to the murder, navigating through the suspects’ layers of secrecy.

In Devices and Desires, an urgent case leads Dalgliesh to the Kent coast where a terrorist threat looms over a nuclear facility. The investigation escalates as Dalgliesh, reuniting with former colleague Kate Miskin, now acting DCI, pursues a serial killer amidst a charged atmosphere.

Filming for the new series is currently underway in Belfast, with a release date for the new episodes to be confirmed soon.

Carlyss Peer (Kate Miskin) and Alistair Brammer (Daniel Tarrant) both return to the series with guest stars including Anton Lesser (Endeavour), Lloyd Owen (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Claire Goose (Silverpoint), Liz White (The Long Shadow), Adam James (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Richard Lintern (Silent Witness), Ellora Torchia (The Gold), Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London), Soni Razdan (War), and Josie Walker (Belfast).

Bertie Carvel said: “I’m thrilled to return to Dalgliesh; this time behind, as well as in front of, the camera, directing a bold adaptation of PD James’ first ever Dalgliesh novel, Cover Her Face. It’s a story with powerful and unsettling contemporary resonance and it’s my privilege to direct an exemplary ensemble cast who are giving knockout performances.”

Producer Sebastian Cardwell said: “Dalgliesh proved incredibly popular with our viewers, and I’m delighted to be working again with New Pictures to bring to life even more stories from P.D James’ crime novels.”

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises added: “Bertie Carvel’s expert portrayal of Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh delivers a lasting charm and sophistication that is unmatched and, clearly, a must-watch. We are absolutely elated to return for not one, but two, mysterious and compelling seasons.”

For now you can catch up on past episodes here in the UK and here in the United States.

The second series of Dalgliesh adapted another three novels from P.D. James’ international best-selling murder mysteries across six new episodes.

Death Of An Expert Witness, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room were all brought to the screen last year.