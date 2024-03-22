Celebrity Big Brother winner crowned in live final

Here’s who won Celebrity Big Brother 2024 with all the results from the live final.

After three weeks, Friday saw the last remaining housemates all exit the house in an epic live show on ITV1 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best hosted the final as the viewers voted for their winner. Here’s how all the results went…

Who won Celebrity Big Brother UK

It was David Potts who won Celebrity Big Brother in the live final.

Finishing in second place was Nikita Kuzmin while Colson Smith finished in third.

Out in fourth place was Louis Walsh – who had been the favourite to win – while Fern Brittonwas the first housemate to leave in fifth place.

During the live show, AJ and Will revealed just under 2.5 million votes had been cast and a few percent split the top two.

Alongside the results, Friday’s show also saw the final five housemates spent their last evening bidding farewell to Celebrity Big Brother. To mark the occasion, Big Brother organised a lavish dinner in the living room. Around the table, the housemates shared reflections on their experiences:

Colson talked about the importance of confidence and kindness, while Fern thanked the men for their support, highlighting her position as the last woman standing. Nikita appreciated the genuine connections made, and Louis saw everyone as winners, celebrating the learning experience. David was surprised by the genuine likability of all the housemates.

The night ended with dancing, singing, and reflections in the diary room. Louis reminisced about the unforgettable times, Fern revived her enthusiasm for television, and David called the experience a crazy ride, encouraging everyone to “slay every day.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1 and ITVX with a second series already confirmed.

Meanwhile Big Brother will return later this year and applications are open now.