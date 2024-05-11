The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan returns for a final series

BAFTA-winning series The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan is set to return to BBC Two and iPlayer for its fourth and final three-part series.

This time, everyone’s favourite reluctant globetrotter, Romesh Ranganathan, will be exploring Africa, with stops in Uganda, Rwanda, and Madagascar.

Since its debut in 2018, the series has seen Romesh stepping far out of his comfort zone, travelling to some of the world’s most beautiful yet challenging destinations.

From Colombia to the Canadian Arctic, Romesh’s journeys have not only entertained but also earned him a Best Features BAFTA. Now, after ticking a dozen destinations off an unexpected bucket list, Romesh is set to visit the last three places on his list, marking the end of his globetrotting adventures.

The series kicks off in Uganda, where Romesh’s experiences range from exhilarating white water rafting on the Nile to wildlife spotting in Queen Elizabeth National Park and a memorable banana gin tasting session. However, his visit comes at a tense time, just weeks after the country voted for a stringent anti-homosexuality bill.

In Rwanda, Romesh dives into local culture by attempting to create indigenous art with an unusual and pungent material. His adventures also take him on a nighttime safari where he comes breathtakingly close to a pride of lions, and he gains insight into the nation’s tragic history at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The journey concludes in Madagascar, where Romesh explores the Grand Tsingy and encounters the famed local lemurs. His exploration also brings him face-to-face with the severe impacts of the country’s worst drought in forty years.

Romesh reflects on his travels: “After six years of travelling, this three-week trip through Africa felt like the perfect way to bring it to a close. Next year, my Misadventures go to Tenerife with the family.”

Fans can look forward to the new series airing later this month on BBC Two.

Past episodes are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.