IT’S a match! Reality shows on ITVX spotlighting love and nuptials

From 30 May stream irresistible reality shows including Amazing Wedding Cakes, Million Dollar Matchmaker, Love After Lock Up and more on ITVX.

AMC Reality will feature a host of popular reality franchises, with plenty of matchmaking, impending nuptials, dress finding and even wedding do-overs among others.

Love themed titles launching on the streaming service include:

Amazing Wedding Cakes S1 – 4

Meet the icing artists who are taking wedding cakes to a whole new level, astonishing brides and grooms everywhere.

Big Easy Brides

A Reverend, his wife and their staff manage the only quickie wedding chapel in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter.

Bride VS Bride S1

Brides, grooms and members of their wedding parties compete with other brides, grooms and family in mental and physical challenges to win a cash prize for their big day.

Girl Meets Gown S1

Girl Meets Gown is a reality series set against the backdrop of a Dallas wedding wonderland called Stardust. Girl Meets Gown centres on the pressure cooker situations that occur during the search for the illustrious perfect wedding gown.

I Do Over S1

What’s a couple to do when their dream wedding turns into total disaster? Couples who experienced wedding mishaps receive a much-deserved do-over as celebrity event designer, Diann Valentine, creates the perfect day they didn’t have the first time.

Love After Lock Up S1 – 5

Couples finally meet their fiancés upon prison release. Will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar?

Marry Me in NYC S1

Former NYC tour guide Gino Filippone helps couples get unprecedented access to the Big Apple to make their wedding dreams a reality. Iconic locations include Times Square, Central Park, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Match Made in Heaven S1 – 2

A real estate magnate puts his faith in a dynamic preacher and his mother to help him find “the one” as 24 vie for his heart.

Million Dollar Matchmaker S1 – 2

Matchmaker Patti Stanger is back and is upping her matchmaking game at a high-end resort. Checking in each week will be her toughest clients yet! Including Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham and the Human Ken Doll.

My Fair Wedding with David Tutera S1 – 5

Celebrity wedding planner David Tutera brings in a dream team to transform disaster weddings into platinum-style affairs.

Platinum Weddings S1 – 5

Couples create the exquisite high-end events of their dreams. Featuring celebratory events in Times Square, Mexico, and the fanciest hotels in the country. Lavish cakes, extraordinary themes make for the most platinum of weddings.

Wedding Central S1 – 2

Wedding Central Presents encompasses anything wedding-related from the dress to the flowers to the icing on the cake. This series follows a behind-the-scenes look at every detail of planning a wedding.