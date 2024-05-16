Dara Ó Briain to explore the wonders of the sun in new Channel 5 TV show

Following the success of last year’s Channel 5 series Wonders of the Moon, comedian, author, amateur astronomer, and astrophotographer Dara Ó Briain is once again setting his sights on the cosmos.

Advertisements

This time, he will focus on the Moon’s fiery cousin, the Sun, in a new two-part series co-produced by BBC Studios Science Unit and Krempelwood: Wonders of the Sun with Dara Ó Briain.

In this new two-part TV show, Dara will embark on a fascinating journey exploring our relationship with the Sun. The series will premiere on Channel 5, taking viewers on an adventure that combines scientific discovery with awe-inspiring visuals.

The journey begins with Dara witnessing one of the rarest solar events – a total solar eclipse. Sharing this breathtaking experience with thousands of others, Dara’s enthusiasm is infectious as he delves into the mysteries of our closest star.

Dara will also meet with leading solar experts across various fields, from medical researchers to astronauts. The series promises to shed light on how scientists are working to protect Earth from potentially devastating solar superstorms and the groundbreaking efforts of engineers building a “Sun on Earth” through the world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor.

The Sun, a 4.5-billion-year-old star, plays a crucial role in our existence. Without it, life on Earth would be impossible. Dara’s exploration will highlight both the creative and destructive powers of this mighty star.

Dara Ó Briain shared his excitement about the series: “I am thrilled to bring you these documentaries about the Sun, and how it both created us and will ultimately destroy us. Along the way, we see incredible things: including my first ever total solar eclipse, NASA mission control in Houston, and the core of the world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor. We learn how it all began, and how it will all end. I mean, what more can we show you?!”