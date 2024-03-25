Louis Walsh reveals ALL about Celebrity Big Brother

Louis Walsh has spilled all about his time on Celebrity Big Brother fresh from the final.

Former X Factor judge Louis finished fourth after spending three weeks inside the CBB house.

He joined This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley live in the studio to talk about his stint on the show.

Admitting he was relieved to be out of the Celebrity Big Brother house, he said: “You have no idea… Back in the real world, it was nothing like I thought it was going to be.”

Opening up on why he wanted to appear on the show, Louis revealed: “I was asked a few times before and I always said ‘no’ and I said no at the start and then somebody said, ‘If you don’t do this, you’re going to be sorry!’ and I thought life’s too short.

“I didn’t know it was going to be as tough.”

Discussing his outspoken nature, Louis told Ben and Cat: “I think it’s an Irish thing, we tend to say what we feel.””

Ben asked if Louis ‘forgot he was being filmed’ whilst in the Celebrity Big Brother house, after Louis surprised viewers with some of the comments made about people he’d had previously worked with.

Louis responded: “A little bit, I wasn’t being malicious about it. I was just kind of telling people what they’re really like. You know, I wasn’t being malicious. Nobody is perfect and I have worked with people that I’ve said things about that I kind of regret. I do regret that, especially on national [television] but that’s me. I’m very outspoken.”

Confirming if he was talking about his time on the show or prior to the last three weeks, Louis said: “It’s generally, it’s generally.”

Asked if Louis feels he ‘should have been a bit more cautious’ with his comments whilst in the house, Louis nodded and said: “Yeah, I should have been but I’m not… and that’s what makes the show, you just be honest. You’ve got to tell it as it is.”

He went on to discuss his relationship with Ronan Keating, saying: “Ronan and I is a little bit of panto, I loved working with him. He was a great worker, he’s very driven, very good and he sacked me… So I don’t say great things about him but I don’t resent him and he’s a good person. So I have to put that out there and it’s a bit of panto between the two of us.”

Meanwhile, on his friendship with Sharon Osbourne, he said: “She’s great fun, you know Mrs O, and she’s fun and she’s not afraid to say what she thinks…”

Discussing if fans of the duo would see them working together more now, Louis said: “It’s always fun, life is too short. I want to have fun now. I love Sharon, she’s an energy, she’s a force, she brings something new to everything. I love working with her.”

As for what’s next for Louis, he ruled out taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing – but admitted Gogglebox was a “maybe”!

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX