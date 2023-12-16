Two The Voice UK judges 'axed' in huge show shake up

2024 is set to see a new line up of judges on The Voice UK with a big shake up to the show.

While the current series is still airing, big changes are being made behind the scenes for for next year.

The current line up of coaches – will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie – have been in their seats for the past three series.

However at least two are set to depart after the current run concludes this month.

‘It’s a big of shock’

One of the coaches leaving The Voice UK is Olly who has been on the show for the past six years.

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: Olly Murs

In a candid confession earlier this year, Olly shared it wasn’t his decision to exit the show and he was left “gutted” after getting a call from producers.

“It’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come,” he said. “But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.”

He added: “Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me…”

‘Series refresh’

Anne-Marie will follow Olly Murs in departing the show, according to reports.

Anne Marie on The Voice UK

A source claimed to The Sun newspaper that producers were keen to ‘refresh’ the current line up of coaches.

The insider said: “ITV wants to ensure that the show pulls in teens, so they are always looking at who is hot in the music world.”

A spokesperson for ITV said that the judges for next year’s show would be confirmed in due course.

Who could join the show?

While we await official news there’s been plenty of rumours and speculation, with Adam Lambert one of those tipped to join the show.

Adam has made a name for himself as an artist who can mentor aspiring talents effectively having recently appeared on another of ITV’s singing competitions, Starstruck.

As well as Adam, his Starstruck co-star Shania Twain and The Voice Kids coach Danny Jones have also been tipped as potential replacements for Olly.

Meanwhile it remains to be seen if Will.i.am – the only coach to have appeared on ever series of The Voice – and fellow long-standing coach Sir Tom Jones will be back.

For now, The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

Emma Willis hosts the show which airs its final blind auditions and callbacks this weekend ahead of next week’s semi-finals.