Adam Lambert spills on new ITV show Starstruck

Adam Lambert has teased his role on the upcoming ITV series Starstruck.

Debuting early 2022, the new singing competition will see Adam joined by actress Sheridan Smith, comedian Jason Manford and musical theatre star Beverley Knight on the panel.

Starstruck follows ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent as they team up to transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons from Amy Winehouse to Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie to Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye to Michael Buble, and many more in between.

Talking about the show at the ITV Palooza event in London this week, Adam shared: "It was an amazing time filming it with my fellow judges I had a great time. The whole team and ITV were so warm and welcoming to me and I'm really happy to be a part of the family now."

Speaking to On Demand Entertainment, he continued: "It's a show where people from the public come and they are transformed into their favourite icons and they get to perform a song an we have like full production with dancers and outfits and lighting.

"It's really a fantasy for these people to come on and live out their dreams."

And asked who he would appear on the show as, Adam added: "I could do an Elvis or maybe a George Michael something like that."

The series sees four teams of three battle it out each week to win the vote of judging panel and virtual audience for a coveted place in the final and to be in with the chance of winning a £50,000 prize.

A start date for the show, which will be hosted by Olly Murs is to be confirmed.

In a teaser released previously, ITV revealed: "Leaving their day jobs behind, members of the public will be transformed into their most beloved music star for one night only. But they won’t be on stage alone. Instead, they’ll be teaming up as trios who all share the same love of a music icon to give the performance of a lifetime.

"With an expert glam team to oversee their extraordinary transformation, impressive staging and a spectacular sound and light show, our singing stars will be getting the complete ‘superstar experience’.

"Each episode will culminate in an exciting finale which sees the winning trio compete against each other for a place in the grand final and the chance to walk away with that life- changing sum of cash."

Starstruck will air on ITV and ITV Hub in early 2022.