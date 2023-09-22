Olly Murs has revealed he is departing The Voice UK after six series as a coach.

The popstar will be leaving the famous spinning red chairs following its upcoming series.

Olly has said it wasn’t his decision to exit the show and he’s “gutted” after getting a call from producers.

Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones. ©ITV Plc

“It’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come,” he told The Sun newspaper.

Olly admitted candidly: “But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.

“I don’t want to bulls**t my fans or bulls**t people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’.”

Olly insisted he accepted the decision and continued: “They’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.

“Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me…”

The hitmaker shared with the paper that he was unaware is his fellow coaches knew about the decision, saying he would particularly miss Sir Tom Jones.

Olly Murs. ©ITV Plc

Olly however will be kept busy in the new year when he heads on tour with Take That.

ITV said details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course.

For now, The Voice UK will return for its twelfth series later this year on ITV1.

The already filmed show will feature Olly alongside Sir Tom, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am.

Emma Willis will be back to host as a new batch of singing hopefuls perform for the backs of the coaches in the hope of getting a spin.

2023 will see some changes to the show, with groups are now invited to audition.

What’s more, the grand prize has received a significant upgrade. Alongside the coveted title of champion, winners will secure a recording contract with Universal Records, a substantial cash reward of £50,000 and a lavish holiday experience.

The Voice UK airs on ITV1 and ITVX.