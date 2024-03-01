Professor T renewed for fourth series

Professor T has been renewed for a fourth series before the third has even started.

Series 3 of Professor T is due to arrive on ITV later in 2024 but already work is underway on more episodes.

The hit crime drama stars Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise) in the title role.

Professor T. Pictured:BEN MILLER as Professor T.

Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys), Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply) and Barney White (Masters of The Air) will all also return to the cast.

series 4 of Professor T resumes six months after the dramatic conclusion of the upcoming third series, with the team facing the challenge of moving past their sorrow to address a threatening spree of crimes.

In the new episodes, Professor T is more determined than ever, both in his academic lectures and his new venture into music.

Love is still in the air for his mother, Adelaide Tempest, while the boundary between work and personal life becomes increasingly fuzzy for therapist Helena Goldberg.

At the same time, DI Maiya Goswami takes the helm of the police department, with the series’ beloved DS Dan Winters loyally by her side.

Ben Miller said: “Shooting our first season in the grip of the pandemic forged an unshakeable bond, and I know I speak for all of us – our sensational actors, peerless crew, and brilliant creatives – when I say how delighted we are that the show has been such a hit with worldwide audiences.

“There’s nothing out there quite like Professor T, with its unique mix of complex crimes and captivating characters, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Cambridge; the central enigma being the Professor himself… a mystery I hope to investigate for many seasons to come!”

Professor T airs on ITV1 in the UK and is available on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel in the US.