Professor T series 3 start date confirmed – see first look photos

Professor T will be back on ITV1 with a third series starting on Wednesday, 28 March at 9PM.

The smart crime drama stars Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise) in the title role.

Also returning to the cast are Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys) and Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply).

In the upcoming third series of the highly acclaimed crime drama, the action unfolds amidst the breathtaking scenery of Cambridge University, one of the globe’s most esteemed seats of learning.

BEN MILLER as Professor T.

Professor T finds himself incarcerated, with his professional future hanging in the balance, compelling him to confront a critical choice.

Jasper’s mother, Adelaide, alongside his therapist, Dr Helena, steps in to provide their distinct and powerful support.

For now you can catch up on the first two series on ITVX here.

JULIET STEVENSON as Dr Helena Goldberg and BEN MILLER as Professor T.

BEN MILLER as Professor T and FRANCES DE LA TOUR as Adelaide Tempest

Series two saw Jasper and his mother Adelaide seek help from a therapist, which in turn uncovered more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.

The Professo continued to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand.

Meanwhile Professor T’s protégé Inspector Lisa Donckers began to regret prioritising her career over her budding relationship with police partner Dan Winters.

In the US and Canada Professor T is available on PBS Masterpiece.

Meanwhile a fourth series of Professor T has already been confirmed.