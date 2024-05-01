ITV axes Alan Carr’s TV show after three series

ITV has cancelled Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, opting not to bring the programme back for a fourth series.

The show, which revived various classic game shows, was first put on hold last year but now has been definitively shelved.

A TV insider shared to The Sun: “Alan won’t be taking this too hard as the three seasons Epic Gameshow ran for on ITV were well received and it’s not like he’s short of other projects.”

Indeed, Alan remains a busy figure on British TV.

He’s set to host the new prime-time game show Password on ITV later this year and will continue his work on the autobiographical comedy drama Changing Ends, which is heading into its second series.

Additionally, Alan has ongoing projects with the BBC, including Picture Slam and Interior Design Masters, which will return for a sixth series.

He is also gearing up for another series of his home makeover programme with Amanda Holden in Spain.

Epic Gameshow, which began airing in 2020 and last aired in December 2022, featured a weekly rotation of beloved game shows such as Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye, Name That Tune and Child’s Play.

The show also included special Christmas and celebrity episodes.

Despite the show’s initial success, ITV made the decision to pull the plug shortly after the third series.

While fans of Epic Gameshow may be disappointed, it seems Alan Carr will hardly have a moment to rest with his packed schedule of upcoming TV appearances.