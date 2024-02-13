Alan Carr’s Picture Slam is coming back for a second series on BBC One and you can apply now.

Following the success of its inaugural series in September 2023, the captivating quiz show returns for a second series, ramping up the pressure and featuring even more images to have you vocally responding from the comfort of your sofa!

Picture Slam is the game that demands a broad spectrum of knowledge. Competing in teams of two, three pairs face off against the clock in a sequence of exhilarating rounds, aiming to recognise as many pictures as possible for a shot at the £10,000 jackpot.

Apply for Picture Slam

Applications for the series are open now by filling out the form here.

The closing date for applications is 31 March 2024. Episodes will be filmed at Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

Alan Carr said: “I am over the moon that Picture Slam is coming back, I love the show so much and I’m bowled over by how popular it’s become.

“It’s manic, a little bit random and full of fun – it’s like if I was a quiz show!!! Let’s do it all over again!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC added: “With even more episodes to look forward to in the second series and our funny host Alan Carr at the helm, Picture Slam is the perfect teatime treat that the whole family can play along with!”

Series One of Alan Carr’s Picture Slam is available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.

The show is made by Triple Brew Media, part of All3Media’s Objective Media Group.