Amanda Holden and Alan Carr head to Spain for new BBC series

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will head to Spain for a brand new series of their BBC house renovation show.

Following two years in Italy, the pair will be moving countries for their biggest project yet.

The TV duo will head to the sunny south of Spain to tackle a dilapidated property in Andalusia for the third series of their hit renovation series.

As they transform ageing properties, their latest project is set against the backdrop of rural depopulation. They aim to reverse this trend and attract tourists by restoring forgotten areas near the Costa del Sol in Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job.

This series presents their largest renovation challenge yet. They will acquire new DIY skills and step out of their comfort zone to convert a derelict house into something spectacular, incorporating regional design elements and Moorish historical influences.

Amanda and Alan in Italy for their previous series. Credit: BBC/Voltage TV/Christian Vermaak

Post-renovation, Amanda and Alan will immerse themselves in Spanish culture. They plan to explore the diverse landscapes of Andalusia, from the Sierra Nevada mountains to whitewashed coastal villages and historic Moorish towns.

They’ll indulge in local food, participate in summer festivals, and embrace traditions—sipping Sangria, dancing Flamenco, and enjoying karaoke. Join them on this vibrant journey in Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job!

Amanda Holden said: “It’s wonderful how often I’m stopped in the street and told how much people love our show. Alan and I have the best time filming it and to have reached series three already is beyond the dreams of our lockdown pitch to the BBC!

“By day we love getting our hands dirty knocking down walls and lugging around power tools knowing we’ll be sipping on an ice-cold reward by night, forgetting the cameras are rolling! Bring on the Spanish sun, we can’t wait to get started and continue to help Comic Relief and Children In Need along the way.”

Alan Carr added: “It’s always exciting when a show you love gets recommissioned but the fact that we will be bringing our unique DIY expertise to a whole different country makes it even more special.

“We are saying ciao for now and Hola España! Can’t wait to grab our power tools and get our hard hats on and bring some much needed TLC to a casa in Spain!”

The eight part series will air on BBC One and iPlayer, where the first two original series are available now.