Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr is back for a brand new series in 2024!

Advertisements

The fifth series will see Alan Carr back as host as the show returns to BBC One from Tuesday, 12 March 2024 at 8PM.

As ever, the show sees 10 talented, up-and-coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr: Alan Carr, Michelle Ogundehin – (C) Darlow Smithson Productions – Photographer: Steve Peskett

It’s the fifth series overall to air and the third on BBC One after two previous series on BBC Two.

You can currently catch up on the past series online now via BBC iPlayer.

Alan will be joined by former Editor-in-Chief of Elle Decoration magazine, Michelle Ogundehin who reprises her role as Head Judge.

Each week the pair will enlist the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges.

Advertisements

In every episode, the budding designers confronted with a new commercial space to transform as they work to impress the judges. Past series challenges have ranged from shops, offices, show homes and restaurants.

In episode one of the new series, we meet the ten novice interior designers embarking on the ultimate crash course in interior design.

Host Alan Carr sends them off to a former convent in Norfolk, where they must transform nuns’ cells into single bed B&B bedrooms, demonstrating their signature style.

Michelle Ogundehin is joined by weekly guest judge Abigail Ahern who will decide who wins Stand out Space and who will be the first to leave.

Alan Carr said: “I absolutely love presenting Interior Design Masters and am so excited we’re coming back!”

Series judge and Michelle Ogundehin added: “It’s great to be back and I’m really looking forward to discovering even more untapped design talent for Interior Design Masters.”

Advertisements

Interior Design Masters series 5 begins Tuesday, 12 March at 8PM on BBC One and continues weekly.

Meanwhile, applications are open now for the next series.