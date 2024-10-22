Big Brother spoilers! Drama explodes over rule breaks and chicken

The tension is ramping up in the Big Brother house tonight as multiple rule violations come to light, sparking major drama.

Big Brother gathered the housemates on the sofa to address their behaviour, sternly stating, “Housemates… when will you learn? There have been multiple rule breaks regarding the discussion of nominations.”

Ali was first in the firing line, having broken the rule twice—once when discussing Khaled and then telling Nathan she wouldn’t nominate him.

But the revelations didn’t stop there. Big Brother exposed a conversation between Khaled, Segun, and Hanah, where Khaled also discussed nominations involving Lily.

In the same conversation, Hanah boldly declared, “If you and Marcello stay in and everything, I need next HoH to be this group.”

Hanah responds: “110%, and I’ll say it again.”

Big Brother continues to detail the conversation where Segun then said, “Yeah I think Marcello said it as well, he was like if I stay in, she [Ali] goes next week.”

In the conversation, Segun went on to say, “I hear it. I can’t lie, we need to get rid of this wolf man. The red witch is coming.”

Meanwhile, Ali and Dean retreated to the bedroom for a heart-to-heart about the growing divide in the house, particularly between Hanah and “the boys”—Marcello, Segun, Khaled, and Izaaz.

Dean expressed his concern about the situation, saying, “I don’t like the fact that you’re being made out to be an evil person when you’re not. And that dragon comment is not nice, or what was it, witch?” Ali replied, “Witch and wolf.”

Dean continued, frustrated with how the situation has become personal: “It’s a witch hunt, Ali. It’s against you. They’re trying to take you down.”

Ali suspects Hanah is being manipulated by the boys, feeling that her involvement may be more about loyalty to them than personal conviction.

Hunger is also heightening tensions as housemates are stuck on a strict porridge diet after numerous rule breaks. But not everyone is sticking to the rules.

From the kitchen, Sarah asks Dean and Izaaz, “Is there a chicken in the oven?”

Izaaz responds: “No um, Marcello tried making a flapjack, it didn’t come out right.”

Marcello snaps: “Sarah, shut the f*** up, man. F***ing donut.”

Oblivious, Sarah continues: “There is a f***ing chicken in the oven.”

Marcello argues: “Why the f*** are you screaming that? Are you mad?”

Sarah goes on: “There’s a huge chicken in the oven.”

Marcello replies: “Are you f***ing mad screaming that. F***ing idiot man.”

Sarah takes the chicken out of the oven and declares: “There’s a huge chicken in the oven.”

Marcello rages: “Why are you screaming that? Put it back in, you don’t have to tell f***ing Big Brother.”

Big Brother then announces: “This is Big Brother, can one Housemate bring the chicken to the diary room.”

Marcello reacts:, “Well done, well done.”

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.