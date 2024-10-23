Mattel and ITV have announced the launch of a brand-new game show based on Pictionary, one of the world’s most beloved drawing games.

The series, which will air on ITV1 and ITVX, is set to be hosted by the ever-entertaining Mel Giedroyc.

Pictionary will see two teams go head-to-head as they try to guess words or phrases based on fast and often hilariously bad sketches.

The format has already been a hit in the US, now in its third season, and is set to hit UK screens this December with a festive Christmas special, before launching its first full series of 24 episodes.

If you’ve ever played Pictionary at home, you’ll know the fun lies in watching people struggle to communicate through doodles that barely resemble the intended word. On TV, it’s even better.

Mel will be joined by celebrity team captains who’ll lead their squads in a race to guess the most drawings correctly. As always, artistic talent isn’t required—in fact, the worse you are, the funnier it gets!

With a fantastic prize up for grabs, the stakes are high, but the laughs are higher.

Host Mel Giedroyc said: “Everyone is familiar with Pictionary, and I am so excited to help bring the game to life on television. It is such a pleasure to be a part of and I know people will love the show.”