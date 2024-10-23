Surprise Vera spin-off revealed ahead of final episodes

Fans of the beloved detective series Vera are in for an emotional ride as a new spin-off has been announced.

It was announced earlier this year that the iconic British crime drama would end with its fourteenth series.

Brenda Blethyn is set to reprise her role as DCI Vera Stanhope for one last time in two feature length episodes, due to air on ITV1 this festive season.

BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope.

Brenda Blethyn as Vera

But there will be a little more for fans for the show, with ITV announcing an additional special to mark the end of an era.

One-off Vera: Farewell Pet offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the final series, paying tribute to the show’s lasting appeal and its influence on British TV.

With access to the set of the last series, this documentary digs deep into the legacy of Vera, reflecting on the close relationships formed between the cast, crew, and even fans over the years.

We’ll hear from key cast members like David Leon, Jon Morrison, and Riley Jones, who share their fond memories of working with Brenda Blethyn, who has made DCI Vera Stanhope a household name.

IBINABO JACK as DC Jaqueline (Jac) Williams, KENNY DOUGHTY as DS Aiden Healy, BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope and RILEY JONES as DC Mark Edwards.

And we can’t forget Vera’s creator, Ann Cleeves, who offers her own thoughts on the impact of the show and what it means to say goodbye to this remarkable character.

As the final two episodes air, we’ll watch Vera don her famous hat for the very last time. It’s a bittersweet moment, both for Brenda and for millions of viewers who have followed her tough, no-nonsense detective through the years.

Set in the breathtaking landscapes of Northumberland, the show’s filming locations often felt like an essential part of the story, helping to cement Vera’s place in British crime drama history.

For fans, this documentary is a last chance to reflect on the journey, the friendships, and the gripping mysteries that kept them tuning in season after season.

It’s time to say “farewell pet” to one of television’s most cherished detectives.

Meanwhile ITV has confirmed casting for the show’s final series.

It includes David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Sarah Kameela Impey as pathologist Dr Paula Bennett, and Rhiannon Clements as DC Steph

Duncan.