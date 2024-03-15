Doctor Who is set to make a thrilling comeback on 11 May, featuring an explosive two-episode premiere that promises to take viewers on an unforgettable journey across time and space.

Advertisements

For the first time in its storied history, UK fans will have the opportunity to dive into the adventures of the Doctor from the very start of the weekend, with the episodes premiering on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday, before making their way to BBC One later in the day, perfectly timed before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

Meanwhile, international viewers won’t be left out of the excitement as the latest escapades of the Doctor, along with new companion Ruby, will be available on Disney+.

The flexibility of viewing options for UK audiences marks a significant shift, allowing fans to indulge in the new episodes at their convenience, either by catching the midnight release on BBC iPlayer or by tuning in for the prime time broadcast on Saturday nights on BBC One.

The upcoming season sees the return of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, following their critically acclaimed introduction in the special episode The Church on Ruby Road aired on Christmas Day.

This series promises to whisk the Doctor and Ruby away on adventures through both time and space, exploring everything from the Regency era in England to the vastness of outer space and the vibrant culture of the sixties.

The show welcomes back Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday, and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

Advertisements

New episodes will also be graced by an impressive lineup of special guest stars, including Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, and Indira Varma, with more names set to be announced.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”