Amanda Holden to front major new Netflix series

Netflix has announced a major new TV series hosted by TV favourite Amanda Holden.

Cheaters: Unfinished Business will follow eight former couples who are brought together at a retreat to confront unresolved issues after their relationships ended due to infidelity.

These couples, seeking closure or a new beginning, have agreed to participate in an expert-led process. The series aims to explore whether these individuals can confront their past, rebuild trust, and either rekindle their relationship or part ways for good.

Amanda Holden expressed her excitement about the project, stating: “Sometimes dreams really do come true.

“All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships – and this is it!! A series about second chances and unfinished business!

“I can’t wait, along with our expert, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget. I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it!”

Will the participants of Cheaters: Unfinished Business find the forgiveness they seek or decide it’s time to move on?

You can apply for the series here.

Cheaters: Unfinished Business is directed by Gareth Birkett and co-produced by 12 Yard and Lifted Entertainment, both subsidiaries of ITV Studios.

The show boasts a production team with executive producers Chantal Boyle, Iona Mackenzie, and Ros Coward from Lifted Entertainment, alongside Liz Gaskell from 12 Yard.