Adam Lambert to front special ITV show exploring Queer music artists

Adam Lambert is to front a special documentary on ITV.

Provisionally titled Loud: An Adam Lambert Documentary, the one-off will see Adam exploring the history of Queer artists in the music industry.

Renowned superstar and Grammy-nominated artist, Adam Lambert, invites us into the heart of his musical journey and confronts the obstacles he has bravely confronted as an openly gay figure in the music world. Through this candid and unique documentary, we are taken on a profound odyssey as Adam engages with some of the UK’s LGBTQ+ pop icons.

Britain Get Singing on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Adam Lambert. ©ITV

Adam delves deep into their personal narratives, unearthing their lived experiences and delving into the significance of embracing their true selves while making remarkable music that resonates with the community.

Emerging as the runner-up on Pop Idol in 2009, Adam later achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first openly gay artist to top the U.S. Billboard album chart with his second album. The documentary dives into the nuanced perspectives of the British LGBTQ+ journey, drawing insightful comparisons to Adam’s own experiences in the United States.

The show, made by Lifted Entertainment, will air on ITV1 and ITVX with a start date to be confirmed.

Adam Lambert said: “LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry has increased significantly over the last decade. It’s a pleasure to work with ITV and the Lifted Entertainment team in creating a documentary exploring the intersection of music and Pride as well as some incredible LGBTQ+ artists embracing their authentic selves and the impact they’ve had on pop culture and the obstacles queer artists have faced.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV added: “We are thrilled to have Adam on board to give us his first-hand experience of the music industry. He will bring important issues to our attention as he discusses the difficulties often faced by the LGBTQ+ community in the entertainment business and I’m fascinated to hear what he discovers.”