The new series of Starstruck on ITV will see Shania Twain join the show.

Starstruck sees contestants undergo the ultimate ‘superstar experience’, shedding their normal personas to become global icons, all courtesy of an elite team of glam and stylists overseeing an extraordinary on screen transformation.

Series two was confirmed earlier this year and will see The Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain joining returning judges Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford.

Won't be back... Sheridan Smith. ©Remarkable TV/ITV

It was previously announced that Sheridan Smith would not return to the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Olly Murs will be back to host the second outing.

After series one saw performers impersonating stars including Harry Styles, Barbra Streisand, Elton John and Cher, what will the new episodes bring?

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said "Shania is one of the all time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality, so it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly at the helm.”

Cat Lawson, Creative Director at producers Remarkable Entertainment added: "We are over the moon to welcome music legend Shania Twain to our fantastic Starstruck panel. She is an absolute trailblazer who has collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Harry Styles.

"Shania will bring so much fun to our Saturday nights we simply cannot wait."

The first series of Starstruck is currently available to watch online on ITV Hub here.