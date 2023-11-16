Big Brother 2023 finalists revealed - who will WIN?

The final five Big Brother housemates have been officially confirmed ahead of Friday’s live show.

Tonight’s episode saw Matty evicted from the house, finishing the show in sixth place.

His exit has left Henry, Jordan, Noky, Olivia and Yinrun as this year’s finalists, competing for the £100,000 prize fund in Friday’s live show.

Tomorrow night, one of the finalists will be declared the winner of Big Brother 2023 and win the life-changing cash prize. Who wins? You decide.

Voting for tomorrow’s Live Final is now open on the Big Brother app, with viewers being asked to vote for the housemate they want to win Big Brother. The vote will close during tomorrow night’s show.

Viewers will watch hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best crown the winner of Big Brother 2023, as well as speak to all five finalists in their first live interview since leaving the Big Brother house.

Big Brother: Live Final airs tomorrow night at 9PM on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Tune into Big Brother: Late & Live to watch the winner’s first live interview at 10:30PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Ahead of the final, Jordan is the odds-on favourite to win this year’s Big Brother.

The final days in the house have not been drama-free and the chances of the Scunthorpe-born lawyer scooping the whopping £100,000 prize appeared to be dead in the water when he was one of three housemates ‘evicted’ at the start of the week.

But in a dramatic twist, the dismissed trio were sent to the secret spare room and Jordan was saved by a public vote.

The gamble means Jordan has overtaken Olivia as favourite, but the Scottish dancer is still in with a lively chance as 7/2 second favourite after an emotional visit to the diary room in which she revealed she felt like the ‘outsider’ of the remaining housemates.

Long-time favourite Yinrun has now drifted to 6/1 and food critic Henry is a 7/1 shot.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Jordan’s frolics with Henry means he has been at the centre of the Big Brother drama and punters have been rallying behind him in big numbers since he was rescued by the public this week.”