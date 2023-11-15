Big Brother SPOILER! Who was evicted day before final revealed

Here’s who was evicted from Big Brother tonight as another housemate departed a day before the final.

Voting for the winner was frozen on Wednesday night as the final six became a final five.

In another surprise backdoor eviction, Big Brother revealed that one housemate would not be making it to the grand final on Friday night.

Who was evicted from Big Brother?

Although the eviction won’t be shown until Thursday night’s highlights show, the online live stream has revealed that Matty has been evicted.

He leaves Henry, Yinrun, Jordan, Noky and Olivia in the final.

One of them will be crowned the Big Brother 2023 winner and take home £100,000 on Friday night.

This week has seen a huge shake up in the Big Brother betting odds.

After leading the way for most of the series, original favourite Yinrun has seen herself overtaken, first by Henry and more recently by Jordan.

With odds of 6/4, bookmakers now believe Jordan has a 40% chance of being crowned winner, compared to just 9.1% before last night’s episode, reports Oddschecker.

Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman said: “Having entered last night’s show at 10/1, his price has fallen to 6/4 overnight and has taken a flurry of bets on oddschecker. Since the show finished last night, Jordan has taken a whopping 45% of all bets to win the competition, compared to Henry who’s only taken 19.1%.

“It’s all change for Yinrun, who had been the favourite to win the show since it’s opening week. At one point, her odds had implied she had a 55% chance of winning. However, as of this morning, her odds of 4/1 gives her just a 20% chance to be crowned the winner.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

As well as the latest eviction, Thursday’s show will see lots of tears as letters from home are delivered to the house.

In a preview on spin-off Late & Live, Matty was emotional as he read out a letter from Yinrun’s family in China.