Big Brother spoiler! Dylan fumes at Trish ahead of eviction

Dylan was once again left fuming over food in the Big Brother house yesterday.

Ahead of the latest eviction, Dylan found himself raging at Trish in an argument over chicken.

After spotting her cooking up some dinner in a frying pan, he ranted: “So when she came in yesterday and cooked two pieces of chicken for herself and the two pieces she had for f**king lunch it makes four pieces of chicken gone to one person.

“That means your chicken isn’t going to f**king last so good luck with your f**king food ordering.”

Kerry then relayed Dylan’s anger to the other housemates.

She told them in the bedroom: “Dylan’s getting very upset about chicken out there. And he’s upset about people cooking last night and not washing up.”

Olivia reacted: “Ah the drama.”

Kerry quipped: “I wouldn’t even get that animated about a sausage.”

Dylan faces the latest eviction tonight against Trish and Hallie.

And bookies this morning have made Hallie the favourite to be voted out in the public poll.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Things are beginning to heat up in the Big Brother house as we enter the third week of the show, with all eyes on Friday’s eviction between Hallie, Dylan and Trish.

“It’s Hallie who is the firm favourite with us to be given the boot in tonight’s episode, trading odds-on at 1/2 to be the third contestant eliminated from the ITV series, with Dylan and Trish carrying prices of 7/4 and 6/1 respectively.”

Meanwhile Yinrun continues as the favourite to win the series.

Phelps added: “In terms of the outright winner market, Yinrun has strengthened her strong position as favourite throughout the series and has dipped below evens for the first time recently. She’s now just 4/5 to win the show after being 5/4 last week.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.